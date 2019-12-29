Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Geron reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on GERN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 60.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

GERN stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Geron has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.14.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

