Zacks: Brokerages Set $16.00 Target Price for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.95. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

