Zacks: Brokerages Set $16.00 Target Price for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
NTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ NTIC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.95. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
