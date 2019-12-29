Reviewing SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) & FRESENIUS SE &/S (NASDAQ:FSNUY)

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SI-Bone and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $55.38 million 9.54 -$17.45 million ($0.71) -29.76 FRESENIUS SE &/S $39.40 billion 0.79 $2.39 billion $0.79 17.68

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than SI-Bone. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRESENIUS SE &/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of SI-Bone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of SI-Bone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SI-Bone and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone -54.85% -42.29% -26.04% FRESENIUS SE &/S 5.89% 11.82% 3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SI-Bone and FRESENIUS SE &/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 1 0 3.00 FRESENIUS SE &/S 0 4 1 0 2.20

SI-Bone presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given SI-Bone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SI-Bone is more favorable than FRESENIUS SE &/S.

Risk & Volatility

SI-Bone has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRESENIUS SE &/S beats SI-Bone on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

