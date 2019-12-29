Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wall Street analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 115.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Forward Air by 80.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Forward Air by 320.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $3,836,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Forward Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Earnings History and Estimates for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

