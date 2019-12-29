SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80.
In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
