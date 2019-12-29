SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

