TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.79 million, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.75. TechTarget has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 32,650 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $807,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 457,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313,430.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 20,315 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $501,577.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,639.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,351. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

