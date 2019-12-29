TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TMSR stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TMSR has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of TMSR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

