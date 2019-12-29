Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TCDA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.60.

TCDA stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tricida has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $30,858.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 10,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $314,725.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,733 shares of company stock worth $28,130,633. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

