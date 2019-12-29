BidaskClub Downgrades Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Strong Sell

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.48 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 553,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.