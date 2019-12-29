Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $156.37 on Friday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 212.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after buying an additional 512,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $40,955,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,168,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,984,000 after buying an additional 132,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 433.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,034,000 after buying an additional 127,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

