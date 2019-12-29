Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.92

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 148918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital raised Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Beacon Securities raised Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.32.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jose Vizquerra sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,893.14. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,000,500. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,430.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

