Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,367.07

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,367.07 and last traded at $1,358.44, with a volume of 193456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,362.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,326.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,220.43. The firm has a market cap of $939.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,182,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

