Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.38

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.38 and last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 6619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.
About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
