Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.38

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.38 and last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 6619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.