Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.79

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 130109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 535,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

