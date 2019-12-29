PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.98

Shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 87414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,343,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 128,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 500,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 439,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

