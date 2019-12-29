Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.09

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$35.09 and last traded at C$35.05, with a volume of 31854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPX shares. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.50.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 86.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$484.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Corp will post 1.8157963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$600,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.