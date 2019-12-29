Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 32.2% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 28th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
