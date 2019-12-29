Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 32.2% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 28th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:KFS opened at $1.88 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

