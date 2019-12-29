Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Expands By 33.1%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 28th total of 377,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 205,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJT opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

