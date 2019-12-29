Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.60. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.