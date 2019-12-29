Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.60. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 9.91%.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.
