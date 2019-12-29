Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 743,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the November 28th total of 555,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of WD opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $68.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.95 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $2,577,219 in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $468,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

