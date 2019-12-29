South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the November 28th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 98.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in South Plains Financial by 80.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in South Plains Financial by 1,422.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

