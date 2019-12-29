Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the November 28th total of 839,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $304.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $2,182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 158,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 284.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

