Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Short Interest Update

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 28th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 118.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.