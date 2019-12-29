Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Up 35.1% in December

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the November 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 94,111 shares of company stock worth $196,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

