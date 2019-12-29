iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 12-Month High at $206.69

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.69 and last traded at $205.45, with a volume of 2799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 386,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after acquiring an additional 242,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

