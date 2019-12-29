iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 12-Month High at $206.69

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.69 and last traded at $205.45, with a volume of 2799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.16.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJH)
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.