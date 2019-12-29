Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 12-Month High at $300.73

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $300.73 and last traded at $300.54, with a volume of 530752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average is $276.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42. Insiders sold 99,714 shares of company stock valued at $27,514,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after buying an additional 367,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,114,000 after buying an additional 91,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

