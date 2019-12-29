WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.32

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.32 and last traded at $106.27, with a volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

