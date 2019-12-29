Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.73

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 5607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $136,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,360 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

