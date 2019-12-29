First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.24

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $73.07, with a volume of 3734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.