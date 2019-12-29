RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.31

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.31, with a volume of 4597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,470,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,839,000 after purchasing an additional 179,678 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 74,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 88,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

