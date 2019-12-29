iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.80

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $94.54, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5527 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

