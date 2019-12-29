iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.80

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $94.54, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.70.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5527 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.
