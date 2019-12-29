Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.53

Shares of Stars Group Inc (TSE:TSGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$33.53 and last traded at C$33.47, with a volume of 13470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stars Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.08.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

