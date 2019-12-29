Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,100.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.40), with a volume of 166107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,065 ($14.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 958.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 810.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81%.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.