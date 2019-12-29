iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.30

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,874,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,884,000 after acquiring an additional 185,576 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

