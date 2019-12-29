iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.30

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,874,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,884,000 after acquiring an additional 185,576 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Osisko Mining Sets New 12-Month High at $3.92
Osisko Mining Sets New 12-Month High at $3.92
Alphabet Hits New 52-Week High at $1,367.07
Alphabet Hits New 52-Week High at $1,367.07
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.38
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.38
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.79
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.79
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Sets New 1-Year High at $18.98
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Sets New 1-Year High at $18.98
Capital Power Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.09
Capital Power Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.09


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report