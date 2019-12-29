NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Trading 25% Higher

Dec 29th, 2019

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 107,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 153,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

