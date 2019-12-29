Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Sells C$207,233.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total transaction of C$207,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,079,230.87.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Marty Rendall sold 10,633 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total transaction of C$90,274.17.

Victoria Gold stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.69 million and a PE ratio of -13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.48 and a one year high of C$9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Victoria Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victoria Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

