W. John Decooman Jr. Sells 19,817 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total value of C$475,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,408.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$24.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78. SSR Mining Inc has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.94.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

