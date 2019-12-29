Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Sells C$264,000.00 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$387,031.92.
The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a PE ratio of -79.39. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.