Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Sells C$264,000.00 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$387,031.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a PE ratio of -79.39. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

