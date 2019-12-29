Robin Tedder Acquires 256,469 Shares of BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Robin Tedder acquired 256,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$379,574.12 ($269,201.50).

Shares of ASX BWR opened at A$1.39 ($0.98) on Friday. BlackWall Property Trust has a one year low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a one year high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 million and a PE ratio of 23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.33.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

