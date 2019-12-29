Robin Tedder Acquires 256,469 Shares of BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Robin Tedder acquired 256,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$379,574.12 ($269,201.50).
Shares of ASX BWR opened at A$1.39 ($0.98) on Friday. BlackWall Property Trust has a one year low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a one year high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 million and a PE ratio of 23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.33.
About BlackWall Property Trust
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.