Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Director Keith A.J. Macphail Purchases 20,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

TSE:CVE opened at C$13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of C$9.19 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

