Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Acquires 50,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

KYN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 148,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

