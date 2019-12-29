Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Acquires 50,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.
KYN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
