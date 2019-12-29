Michael Cooper Purchases 89,600 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper acquired 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,759,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,479,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$353,591,199.86.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cooper bought 83,264 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,567,761.84.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Cooper bought 15,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.42 per share, with a total value of C$480,636.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cooper bought 26,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.27 per share, with a total value of C$805,139.44.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Michael Cooper purchased 51,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,869.40.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Michael Cooper purchased 15,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$491,158.95.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cooper purchased 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$285,741.57.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Cooper acquired 199,200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069,106.08.
  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cooper acquired 14,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$439,168.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Michael Cooper acquired 70,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,119,910.00.
  • On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Cooper bought 59,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.74 per share, with a total value of C$1,778,529.74.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$31.35 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$21.89 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71.

D.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.42.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

