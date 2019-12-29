Short Interest in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expands By 10.7%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 816,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 738,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King upped their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.86.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,091. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

