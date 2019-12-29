QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,460,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 22,100,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in QEP Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.01.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. QEP Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. QEP Resources’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on QEP. Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

