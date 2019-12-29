Short Interest in Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Increases By 10.8%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

NEOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEOS opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Neos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.