DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

