WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

