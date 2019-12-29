Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $5.82 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

