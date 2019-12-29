ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

