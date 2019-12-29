SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SFTBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SoftBank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SoftBank Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $21.67 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.66.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

